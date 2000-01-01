Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co Ltd provides materials through its ready-mixed concrete plant in Beijing. The concrete sales business is comprised of the formulation, production, and delivery of the company's line of C10-C100 concrete mixtures primarily through its current fixed plant. The ready-mixed concrete sales business engages principally in the formulation, preparation and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the worksites of the customers.China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc through its subsidiaries manufactures construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.