Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CSCW)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CSCW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CSCW

  • Market Cap$26.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CSCW
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2287A1004

Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co Ltd provides materials through its ready-mixed concrete plant in Beijing. The concrete sales business is comprised of the formulation, production, and delivery of the company's line of C10-C100 concrete mixtures primarily through its current fixed plant. The ready-mixed concrete sales business engages principally in the formulation, preparation and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the worksites of the customers.China Advanced Construction Materials Group Inc through its subsidiaries manufactures construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial and residential developments.

Latest CSCW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .