Company Profile

Coltene Holding AG is a Switzerland based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling a range of disposables and tools for dentists and dental laboratories. The product groups manufactured by the company are restoration, prosthetics, endodontics, treatment auxiliaries, treatment auxiliaries, rotary instruments and infection control. It generates key revenue from the restoration product category which includes products ranging from adhesive systems and restorative filling materials to curing equipment. The group sells its products in Asia, Latin America, North America and Europe of which majority of the revenue is derived from Europe.Coltene Holding AG is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling a range of disposables and tools for dentists and dental laboratories. It offers products including adhesives and restorative materials, endodontic materials, and prosthetics.