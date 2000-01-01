Company Profile

Columbia Banking System is a registered bank holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and midsize businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The bank has historically grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's strategy emphasizes its regional positioning and customer service. Its loan portfolio is diversified but primarily concentrated in commercial real estate and commercial business loans. A majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income.