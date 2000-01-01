Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CLBK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CLBK

  • Market Cap$1.940bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CLBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1976411033

Company Profile

Columbia Finl Inc is a holding company of Columbia Bank. It serves the financial needs of depositors and the local community as a community-minded, customer service-focused institution.

Latest CLBK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .