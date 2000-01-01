Columbus Energy Ltd (TSX:CEL.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CEL.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CEL.H

  • Market CapCAD1.790m
  • SymbolTSX:CEL.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1990662001

Company Profile

Columbus Energy Ltd is a junior natural resources and mining company based in Canada. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties.

Latest CEL.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .