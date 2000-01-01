Columbus Energy Resources (LSE:CERP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CERP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CERP
- Market Cap£27.090m
- SymbolLSE:CERP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDGJ2R22
Company Profile
Columbus Energy Resources PLC is an oil and gas production and exploration company. The business segment is split into five geographical segments: Spain, USA, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Cyprus and the United Kingdom.