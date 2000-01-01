Company Profile

Columbus Gold Corp operates in the gold mining industry. The company acquires, develops, explores and evaluates gold in French Guiana. It owns two main projects and other projects. Montagne d'Or Gold project which is comprised of eight mining concessions and Eastside Gold project hosts a large area of shallow oxide gold mineralization. It principally operates in three geographical areas those are Canada, United States, and France.Columbus Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of resource properties which are located in French Guiana and the United States of America.