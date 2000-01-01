Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift position, and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. Geographically, it has sales in the US, Germany, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others.Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, rigging tools, cranes, actuators, and other material handling products serving commercial and industrial end-user markets.