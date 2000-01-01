Columbus McKinnon Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CMCO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMCO
- Market Cap$1.124bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CMCO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS1993331057
Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of motion control products, technologies, automated systems, and services that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift position, and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. Geographically, it has sales in the US, Germany, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others.Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, rigging tools, cranes, actuators, and other material handling products serving commercial and industrial end-user markets.