Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of hoists and overhead cranes for use in a variety of industries. The company's products include actuators, digital power control and delivery systems, rigging tools, cranes, hoists, and elevator application drive systems.