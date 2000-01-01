Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CMCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMCO

  • Market Cap$507.890m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CMCO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1993331057

Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of hoists and overhead cranes for use in a variety of industries. The company's products include actuators, digital power control and delivery systems, rigging tools, cranes, hoists, and elevator application drive systems.Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, rigging tools, cranes, actuators, and other material handling products serving commercial and industrial end-user markets.

Latest CMCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .