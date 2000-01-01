Comal SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:CML)
Comal SpA is engaged in the business of processing and marketing of steel products. The product portfolio includes hot rolled pickled coils, black hot rolled coils, glossy cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, coils magnetic sheet, aluminum coils, and other products.