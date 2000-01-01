Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd is a supplier of infrastructure and wireless enhancement solutions to mobile operators and enterprises. The company has two reportable segments namely Wireless telecommunications network system equipment and Telecommunication services. It generates maximum revenue from Wireless telecommunications segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in the Americas, European Union, Middle East, Other countries/areas in the Asia Pacific and Other countries. It serves various industries such as Airport, Education, Government and Public Safety, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Stadium, and Transportation.Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd is engaged in research, development, manufacture and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and the provision of related engineering services.