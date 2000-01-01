Company Profile

comdirect bank AG is the parent company of the comdirect group, a full-service banking company operating primarily in Germany. In addition to banking, the group is involved in investing and trading activities as well as related business with institutions. The group is managed through two segments. The bank, together with five special funds, constitutes the group's business-to-customer line. Its subsidiary ebase is in charge of the group's business-to-business line and functions as a custodian bank. The bank's distribution strategy emphasizes digital solutions, including around-the-clock opening and servicing of accounts. Comdirect group derives most of its net revenue through net commissions and fees. Most of the group's earning assets are claims on other banks.