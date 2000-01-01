Come Sure Group holdings (SEHK:794)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 794

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 794

  • Market CapHKD209.670m
  • SymbolSEHK:794
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2298N1097

Company Profile

Come Sure Group holdings is engaged in manufacturing and sale of corrugated board and corrugated paper-based packing products; manufacture and sale of offset printed corrugated products and properties leasing in Hong Kong for rental income.

Latest 794 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .