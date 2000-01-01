Come Sure Group holdings (SEHK:794)
- Market CapHKD209.670m
- SymbolSEHK:794
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- ISINKYG2298N1097
Company Profile
Come Sure Group holdings is engaged in manufacturing and sale of corrugated board and corrugated paper-based packing products; manufacture and sale of offset printed corrugated products and properties leasing in Hong Kong for rental income.