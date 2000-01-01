Company Profile

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It has three major business segments: the business bank, the retail bank, and wealth management. Comerica is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states as well as in Canada and Mexico.