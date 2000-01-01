Company Profile

Comet Holding AG is a vendor of x-ray, radio frequency (RF) power and ebeam technology. It markets its systems and services, under the Comet, Yxlon and ebeam brands. Yxlon x-ray systems for non-destructive testing are supplied to end customers in the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy sectors. Under the Comet brand, the group builds components and modules such as x-ray sources, vacuum capacitors, RF generators and impedance matching networks, marketed to manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, semiconductor and solar industries as well as the security sector. Under the ebeam brand, the group develops and markets compact ebeam sets for the treatment of surfaces in the food and printing industries.Comet Holding AG is a Swiss technology company with a focus on the x-ray, radio frequency and ebeam businesses. It operates through four segments namely, Plasma Control Technologies, X-Ray Systems, Industrial X-Ray Modules, and ebeam Technologies.