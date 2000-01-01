Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:CRL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000CRL0
Company Profile
Comet Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company's flagship projects include Springdale Graphite Project. It operates in one geographical segment, being Australia, and one operating segment being Mineral Exploration.Comet Resources Ltd engages in mineral exploration in Australia. The company's projects include Springdale Graphite Project and Gilmore Project.