Company Profile

Comet Ridge Ltd is an exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of its tenements for oil and gas reserves. The projects of the company include Mahalo and Albany projects, Gunnedah, and Galilee coal seam gas project. The projects are located in states of Qld and NSW, Australia.Comet Ridge Ltd is a coal seam gas exploration and development company with a focus on Queensland, New South Wales and New Zealand. The company also has exposure to prospective conventional oil and gas fields in the United States via a joint venture.