Company Profile

ComfortDelGro is a passenger transportation company. The company organises itself into seven segments: public transportation services, taxi, bus station, automotive engineering services, inspection and testing services, car rental and leasing, and driving centre. Public transportation services, which contributes the majority of revenue, provides passenger transportation by bus and rail. Taxi, the next most significant segment, operates a fleet of taxicabs. The company is headquartered in Singapore, and derives the majority of revenue domestically.ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in a transportation business. It provides bus, taxi, rail, car rental and leasing, automotive engineering services, inspection and testing services, driving center, and other services.