Company Profile

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian REIT involved in the ownership and management of properties throughout the Canadian provinces. Cominar's real estate portfolio comprises a mix of office, retail, and industrial and mixed-use properties. While industrial and mixed-use assets are the most numerous and command the most square footage in the company's portfolio, office and retail locations combined represent the vast majority of the portfolio's total value. Most of Cominar's properties are located in the Greater Quebec City and Montreal areas. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from its investment properties. The source of this revenue is largely split between Cominar's office and retail locations.