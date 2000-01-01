Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN)
Market Cap: CAD1.477bn
Symbol: TSE:CUF.UN
Industry: Real Estate
Sector: REIT - Diversified
- Currency
ISIN: CA1999101001
Company Profile
Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian REIT involved in the ownership and management of properties throughout the Canadian provinces. Cominar's real estate portfolio comprises a mix of office, retail, and industrial and mixed-use properties. While industrial and mixed-use assets are the most numerous and command the most square footage in the company's portfolio, office and retail locations combined represent the vast majority of the portfolio's total value. Most of Cominar's properties are located in the Greater Quebec City and Montreal areas. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from its investment properties. The source of this revenue is largely split between Cominar's office and retail locations.Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust. It owns and manages a real estate portfolio of several high-quality office, retail and industrial buildings, covering millions of square feet, mainly across Canada.