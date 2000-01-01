Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBSH
- Market Cap$5.553bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CBSH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS2005251036
Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.Commerce Bancshares Inc is engaged in banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses.