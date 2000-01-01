Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is a $22 billion regional bank that provides a diversified line of financial services, including business and personal banking, wealth management, financial planning, and investments through its affiliated companies. Commerce Bank operates in more than 200 locations in the central United States. Commerce Bancshares also has operating subsidiaries involved in mortgage banking, leasing, credit-related insurance, venture capital, and real estate activities.Commerce Bancshares Inc is engaged in banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses.