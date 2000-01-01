Company Profile

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.Commerzbank AG provides banking and financial services to private and corporate clients, and institutional investors. Its segments include Private Customers, Mittelstandsbank, Central and Eastern Europe, Corporates and Markets, and Non-Core Assets.