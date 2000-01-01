Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank is Australia's second-oldest and largest bank with operations spanning Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Its core business is the provision of retail, business, and institutional banking services. It is also a major fund manager, but a gradual exit from wealth management is ongoing. Commonwealth Bank operates the largest financial services distribution network in the country. The strategy, which has been stable and successful, emphasises a well-managed, diversified business model, strong balance sheet, stable financial platform, and conservative underwriting.Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services, including retail, business and institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, life insurance, general insurance, and broking services.