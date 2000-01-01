Company Profile

Communications Systems Inc is a telecommunications firm. The company's operating segment includes Transition Networks; JDL Technologies; Net2Edge and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Transition Networks segment. Transition Networks segment designs and markets media conversion products, ethernet switches, and other connectivity and data transmission products. Geographically, it has a presence in North America; Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Rest of world.Communications Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells modular connecting and wiring devices, digital subscriber line filters, structured wiring systems, and media and rate conversion products in North America and EMEA region.