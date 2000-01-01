Communications Systems Inc (NASDAQ:JCS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JCS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JCS
- Market Cap$39.430m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JCS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS2039001050
Company Profile
Communications Systems Inc is a telecommunications firm. The company's operating segment includes Transition Networks; JDL Technologies; Net2Edge and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Transition Networks segment. Transition Networks segment designs and markets media conversion products, ethernet switches, and other connectivity and data transmission products. Geographically, it has a presence in North America; Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Rest of world.Communications Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells modular connecting and wiring devices, digital subscriber line filters, structured wiring systems, and media and rate conversion products in North America and EMEA region.