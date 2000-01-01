Company Profile

Community Health Systems is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States. The company owns or leases over 100 general acute-care hospitals located in nonurban and urban markets. The company also owns four home health agencies and provides management and consulting services to independent hospitals. The firm derives revenue through a broad range of general and specialized hospital healthcare services and outpatient services.Community Health Systems Inc is a operators of general acute care hospitals. The company operates in hospital operations which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities.