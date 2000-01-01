Community Trust Bancorp Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CTBI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CTBI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CTBI

  • Market Cap$697.810m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CTBI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2041491083

Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities. The bank's services include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans; cash management services; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. Its other services consist of residential and commercial real estate loans; checking accounts; regular and term savings accounts and savings certificates; full-service securities brokerage services; consumer loans; annuity and life insurance products; Individual Retirement Accounts and Keogh plans; and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities.

Latest CTBI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .