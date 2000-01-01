Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities. The bank's services include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans; cash management services; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. Its other services consist of residential and commercial real estate loans; checking accounts; regular and term savings accounts and savings certificates; full-service securities brokerage services; consumer loans; annuity and life insurance products; Individual Retirement Accounts and Keogh plans; and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.