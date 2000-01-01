Company Profile

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, Orchestrate, Activate, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.