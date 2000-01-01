CommVault Systems Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CVLT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVLT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVLT
- Market Cap$3.157bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CVLT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS2041661024
Company Profile
CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, Orchestrate, Activate, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.CommVault Systems Inc is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. It develops, markets and sells software applications and services in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.