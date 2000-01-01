CommVault Systems Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CVLT)

North American company
Company Info - CVLT

  • Market Cap$3.157bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CVLT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2041661024

Company Profile

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, Orchestrate, Activate, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.CommVault Systems Inc is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. It develops, markets and sells software applications and services in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

