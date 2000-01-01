Company Profile

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. Its flagship Simpana Software is delivered on a unified platform with customizable licensed modules that provide backup and recovery, archive, replication, and analytic capabilities across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Most of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but the firm has a presence in many other countries.CommVault Systems Inc is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. It develops, markets and sells software applications and services in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.