Compact Metal Industries Ltd (SGX:T4E)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - T4E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - T4E
- Market CapSGD209.560m
- SymbolSGX:T4E
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINSG2G22997172
Company Profile
Compact Metal Industries Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of aluminium windows and doors. It is also engaged in the production, sales and/or distribution of cement.