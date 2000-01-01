Company Profile

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the real estate industry. The company is engaged in leasing, the sale of properties, timeshare management, delivery of facility management services, routine maintenance, adjustment of structures and facilities ancillary services. It also owns vineyards; produces and sells wine, and invests in agriculture.Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the real estate industry.