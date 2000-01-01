CompAGnie Aerienne Inter Regional Express (EURONEXT:MLAAE)

European company
Market Info - MLAAE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAAE

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAAE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirports & Air Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010781377

Company Profile

CompAGnie Aerienne Inter Regional Express is an airline company organized around three areas of activity: passenger transportation; freight transportation; mail transportation.

Latest MLAAE news

