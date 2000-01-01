Company Profile

Saint-Gobain is one of the world's largest manufacturers of building products and industrial materials. About 80% of sales are destined for construction-related end markets. Saint-Gobain operates globally, although the majority of sales are still generated in Europe, given the company's French origin. Saint-Gobain has five key business lines: flat glass, high-performance materials, interior solutions, exterior solutions, and building distribution.Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA manufactures and deals in building products. Its portfolio includes construction products such as glass, ceramics, plastics and cast iron.