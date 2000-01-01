Company Profile

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA is an investment management firm based in Belgium. Its core business involves investing in listed and unlisted companies to provide its investors with capital appreciation. The company's investment portfolio comprises of companies from various divisions such as real estate, a long-term investment division composed of strategic participating interests and a cash portfolio focused on liquid values that serve as a basis for derivatives activity. The firm's investment strategy is to actively involve itself in the management of the companies it invests in.Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA is an investment management firm. Its core objective is to provide capital appreciation for its investors by investing in listed and unlisted companies.