Compagnie du Mont-Blanc (EURONEXT:MLCMB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLCMB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLCMB
- Market Cap€112.830m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLCMB
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINFR0000060428
Company Profile
Compagnie du Mont-Blanc operates as a ski lift company in France. The company is involved in serving and providing transportation in the mountains by ski lifts, chairlifts, gondolas, cable cars, and cog railways.Compagnie du Mont-Blanc specializes in concession operation of ski slope facilities and tourist sites located primarily in the Chamonix valley. Its main activities are operation of mechanical lifts and rack trains and catering.