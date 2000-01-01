Company Profile

Compagnie du Mont-Blanc operates as a ski lift company in France. The company is involved in serving and providing transportation in the mountains by ski lifts, chairlifts, gondolas, cable cars, and cog railways.Compagnie du Mont-Blanc specializes in concession operation of ski slope facilities and tourist sites located primarily in the Chamonix valley. Its main activities are operation of mechanical lifts and rack trains and catering.