Company Profile

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, formerly Richemont is a luxury goods conglomerate with 20 brands. Jewellery and watch brands make up 70% of sales, but the group is also active in accessories, writing instruments, clothing and online luxury retail. Richemont's jewellery business Maisons, including Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, account for 50% of revenue and over 85% of profits. Its other brands include Vacheron Constantin, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Lange & Soehne, Officine Panerai, and Montblanc. Online businesses include Yoox Net a Porter.Cie Financiere Richemont SA designs, manufactures and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods. Its brands include Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin, Piaget and other.