Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA Registered Shares (SIX:CFT)
- SymbolSIX:CFT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINCH0014345117
Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is a Switzerland-based interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets. The company's products include fixed income, equities, energy and commodities, money markets, and others. Geographically, the company operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is an interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets.