Company Profile

Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is a Switzerland-based interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets. The company's products include fixed income, equities, energy and commodities, money markets, and others. Geographically, the company operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.