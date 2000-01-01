Company Profile

Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is a Switzerland-based interdealer broking firm. It acts as a marketplace and an intermediary and facilitates transactions between financial institutions and other professional traders in the capital markets. Under the financial market, it covers money markets, interest rate and currency derivatives, equities and equity derivatives, bonds, and repurchase agreements, and credit derivatives and commodity-related markets include derivatives in oil, natural gas, power, coal, weather, emissions, precious metals, pulp and paper, and property. Geographically the firm has its business presence spanning above 25 countries.