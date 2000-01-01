Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ADR (Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:CBD)

North American company
Market Info - CBD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CBD

  • Market Cap$2.110bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CBD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS20440T3005

Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, or GPA, is part of Casino Group, a Brazilian retail and distribution group. The company has a multichannel, multiformat, and multiregional approach. It operates in Latin America. GPA operates various store concepts under different names: MultiVarejo (Pao de Acucar, Extra and Proximity units), Assai Atacadista, Via Varejo, GPA Malls, and Cnova. The firm's specialties include supermarkets, hypermarkets, electronics and household appliances, convenience stores, its cash-and-carry segment, and e-commerce operations.Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is a Brazilian retail and distribution group. It operates in the food retailing, clothing, home appliances, electronics and other products segment through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores.

