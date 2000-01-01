Company Profile

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo is a Brazilian water and waste management company. SABESP is one of the largest waste management companies in the world, and the state of Sao Paulo is the company's majority stakeholder. The company operates through its water and sewage segments, providing services for residential, commercial, and industrial consumers in Sao Paulo and other municipalities within the state. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and water services segment and secondarily from its regional systems and sewage services segment.