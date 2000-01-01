Company Profile

Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. The company provides distribution channels for products and services including tobacco and related tobacco products, convenience goods, and lottery tickets. The firm organises itself into three segments: tobacco and related products, transport, and other businesses. The Tobacco and related products segment contributes the vast majority of revenue. The company primarily operates in France, Italy, and Iberia (Spain and Portugal), and derives the majority of revenue in France.