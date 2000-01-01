Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA Ordinary Shares (XMAD:LOG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LOG
- Market Cap€2.047bn
- SymbolXMAD:LOG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Freight & Logistics
- Currency
- ISINES0105027009
Company Profile
Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. The company provides distribution channels for products and services including tobacco and related tobacco products, convenience goods, and lottery tickets. The firm organises itself into three segments: tobacco and related products, transport, and other businesses. The Tobacco and related products segment contributes the vast majority of revenue. The company primarily operates in France, Italy, and Iberia (Spain and Portugal), and derives the majority of revenue in France.Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. It provides distribution channels with a value added products and services including tobacco & related tobacco products, convenience goods and lottery tickets.