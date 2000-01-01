Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA (XMAD:LOG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LOG
- Market Cap€2.812bn
- SymbolXMAD:LOG
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0105027009
Company Profile
Compania de Distribucion Integral Logista Holdings SA is a distributor and logistics operator. It provides distribution channels with a value added products and services including tobacco & related tobacco products, convenience goods and lottery tickets.