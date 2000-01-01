Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a diversified business conglomerate based in the United States having two groups: branded consumer business and niche industrial business. Branded consumer businesses are characterized as those businesses that capitalize on a valuable brand name in their respective market sector. It includes 5.11, Ergobaby, Liberty Safe, and Velocity Outdoor. Niche industrial businesses are characterized as those businesses that focus on manufacturing and selling particular products and industrial services within a specific market sector. It includes Advanced Circuits, Arnold, Foam Fabricators, and Sterno. The company has operations in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other International areas.Compass Diversified Holdings is a diversified businesses conglomerate. Through its holdings in multiple companies, it provides waste management services, baby products, hemp-based foods, printed circuit boards and others.