UK company
Company Info - CPG

  • Market Cap£29.776bn
  • SymbolLSE:CPG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD6K4575

Company Profile

Compass Group PLC functions in the food service industry globally. Its business includes providing contract food and support services to clients in around 50 countries.

