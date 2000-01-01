Compass Group (LSE:CPG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CPG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CPG
- Market Cap£29.776bn
- SymbolLSE:CPG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD6K4575
Company Profile
Compass Group PLC functions in the food service industry globally. Its business includes providing contract food and support services to clients in around 50 countries.