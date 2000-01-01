Compass Inc Class A (NYSE:COMP)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - COMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COMP

  • Market Cap$7.797bn
  • SymbolNYSE:COMP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS20464U1007

Company Profile

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.

Latest COMP news

