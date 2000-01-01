Compass Inc Class A (NYSE:COMP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COMP
- Market Cap$7.797bn
- SymbolNYSE:COMP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS20464U1007
Company Profile
Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.