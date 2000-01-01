Company Profile

Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and sulfate of potash, a specialty fertilizer. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm's fertilizer products are used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash.Compass Minerals International Inc is associated with the mining industry. It produces minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash specialty fertilizer and magnesium chloride.