Compass Pathways ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$980.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CMPS
- IndustryHealthcare
- Currency
- ISINUS20451W1018
Compass Pathways PLC is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people suffering with mental health challenges who are not helped by existing therapies, and are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which psilocybin is administered in conjunction with psychological support. Its focus is on treatment-resistant depression, or TRD, a subset of depressive disorder, or MDD, comprising patients who are inadequately served by the treatment paradigm. It has developed a proprietary, high-purity polymorphic crystalline formulation of psilocybin, COMP360.