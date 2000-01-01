Compass Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CMPX)

North American company
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CMPX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • ISINUS20454B1044

Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline product candidates are CTX-471/ CD137 agonist, CTX-8371, and CTX-8573.

