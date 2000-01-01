Compass Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CMPX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CMPX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CMPX
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CMPX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS20454B1044
Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline product candidates are CTX-471/ CD137 agonist, CTX-8371, and CTX-8573.