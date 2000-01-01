Company Profile

Compleo Charging Solutions AG provides charging solutions for electric vehicles for various use cases, including public and semi-public charging. The company offers charging stations that include both hardware and software as well as services such as planning, project management for installation or maintenance and troubleshooting during operation. It also engages in wholesale trading of electrical materials and electrical components, focused on cable fittings, installation materials for switchboards and distribution cabinets as well as lighting systems and power-generating facilities.