Company Profile

Compugen Ltd is a therapeutic discovery company. It is involved in the business of using its predictive discovery infrastructure to identify novel drug targets and develop biologics. The firm's therapeutic pipeline mainly consists of early-stage immuno-oncology programs aimed at harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. It focuses on immune checkpoint target candidates which are predicted to serve drug targets for cancer immunotherapies addressing various cancer types and also autoimmune diseases.